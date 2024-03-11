Quick Test | In the shopping center's restaurant, care is taken to ensure that the customer returns again – “You taste first and pay if you like it”

The new Iranian restaurant in the shopping center offers nutritious and tasty food in a peaceful environment.

Bibi is a new addition to the Easton restaurant world of Itäkeskus. The restaurant is named after Grandma. Deep, long-simmered flavors, abundance and love rise on the tongue.

You won't accidentally get lost here, that is, in the far corner of the second floor of the shopping center. It's understood, as we immediately run into the restaurant's bouncer upon entering Easton.