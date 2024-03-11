Monday, March 11, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Quick Test | In the shopping center's restaurant, care is taken to ensure that the customer returns again – “You taste first and pay if you like it”

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 11, 2024
in World Europe
0
Quick Test | In the shopping center's restaurant, care is taken to ensure that the customer returns again – “You taste first and pay if you like it”

The new Iranian restaurant in the shopping center offers nutritious and tasty food in a peaceful environment.

Bibi is a new addition to the Easton restaurant world of Itäkeskus. The restaurant is named after Grandma. Deep, long-simmered flavors, abundance and love rise on the tongue.

You won't accidentally get lost here, that is, in the far corner of the second floor of the shopping center. It's understood, as we immediately run into the restaurant's bouncer upon entering Easton.

#Quick #Test #shopping #center39s #restaurant #care #ensure #customer #returns #taste #pay

See also  “Despicable”: Lula and Petro’s speeches about Israel are criticized in a hearing in the US House
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Real Thing – Review, between the 90s and Faith No More

The Real Thing - Review, between the 90s and Faith No More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result