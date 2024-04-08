Quick Test | In the shelter of Hietalahti's hall, there is a restaurant where the food is good and the atmosphere is cozy like on a Swedish ship

Italian flavors, delicious pasta and homemade ice cream are served in Piilo in the Hietalahti shopping center.

In the middle Piilo, which opened in the Hietalahti shopping hall in 2021 during the corona epidemic, has been, as its name suggests, hidden. You won't get lost here by accident.

Still, a wide selection of Bus Gelato's legendary vegan ice creams and Italian food has been offered at the end of the hall towards the center for three years.