Quick Test | In Punavuori, you can enjoy fast food, which is difficult to eat without messing up – “You don't need a six-year Michelin background”

Philadelphia's fast food pride is a bit like a combination of a hot dog and a döner kebab. Hand paper came in handy in a messy test.

Aleksi Kinnunen HS

19.2. 19:00 | Updated 19.2. 20:30

Quick test Eppu's Cheesesteaks Where? Pursimiehenkatu 5 When? Mon-Sun 11am–9pm. How much? Cheesesteak breads 10–12 e, french fries 4.50 e, dips 1.50 e.

To be open a spread wheat bun rests on a hot griddle over a browning pile of meat and melted cheese.

Eppu Kiiskinen scrapes the heap into the insides of the warmed bread and finishes the dish with generous dabs of warm yellowish cheddar cheese sauce and soft sauteed onion pieces.