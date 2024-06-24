Quick Test | In an idyllic area in Helsinki, there is a sympathetic beach restaurant that can also be reached by ferry

Quick test|Laajasalo’s traditional manor milieu opened on May Day after a break. You can also enjoy the restaurant’s sea-themed offerings on your own boat.

Aleksi Kinnunen

24.6. 19:00

Helsinki The Stansvikinkallio area in Laajasalo has been featured related to the fate of the forest for controversy. In spring was reported About the opening of the manor house and its beach restaurant from the beginning of the 19th century by a new entrepreneur after a three-year break.