Quick Test | If comedians and rock stars ordered their favorite dish, this would be the result – HS tested Kulttuuritalo’s brunch

Kulttuuritalon’s Sture4 did not live up to its promise of cultural offerings.

Quick test Sture4 Saturday brunch Where? Sturenkatu 4. When? Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. How much? Brunch 26 e, children 4–12 years 13 e, children under 4 free. Clear? Yes.

Culture House i.e. Kultsa is an attractive building. This is evidenced by the crowds of tourists who park in the yard to take pictures Alvar Aalton from the landmark work. Inaugurated in 1958, the building was built mainly with financing from the Finnish Communist Party. Donations also came from the Soviet Union and other socialist countries. After the bankruptcy of the 1990s, the building ended up in its current owner, Senate Properties.

The building’s users are currently served by the restaurant Sture4, which is open during the week and on Saturdays from eleven to two. Lunch on weekdays, brunch on Saturdays. The restaurant is managed by the restaurant manager Nina Oranne, and the background organization is Sunborn Events. The Turku-based company also handles the catering of Naantali Spa, Turku Castle and Logomo.

The restaurant’s website mentions the possibility of going on a house tour led by an Alvar Aalto Foundation guide at brunch. In addition, “changing art exhibitions” and surprise performances are promised.

The Sture4 restaurant operates in the Kulttuuritalo designed by Alvar Aalto.

We’re leaving for a visit hungry for culture. Attracting more than a hundred people, the restaurant is still empty at noon. In addition, there are only a few duos there. In keeping with the spirit of Pyting, nostalgic music plays in the background.

We sit in the dining room filled with Artek furniture, and a homely feeling hits the body. Camp centers and schools come to mind during the rainy fall season. The atmosphere is sleepy. There is no buzz and bustle that you usually encounter at brunch. We will stay to see if the devotion is to increase or decrease the experience.

The dishes represent the brunch culture that brought brunch to Finland: like a hotel breakfast, something for everyone. There are scrambled eggs, Karelian pies, sausages (also vegan), warm chicken sandwiches and yogurt buffet. There are Mediterranean salads as well as harvest, seafood and caesar salads.

We try to find the red thread of servings. In the presentation of the “brunch oozing with stardust”, the food is promised to be inspired by the visiting artists. If the 70s rock band Smokie, comedian Jimmy Carra post-rock band Sigur Rós and Ismo Leikola would sit down at the table and order their favorite dish, this is probably what it would look like.

The brunch buffet follows the “something for everyone” style.

Circular walk in the building and live performances are not available today. This could have been mentioned on the restaurant’s website. It feels like half the fun has been missed. Photographs from Kultsa’s early years serve as an art exhibition.

Homemade Karelian pies with a crispy crust and apparently fluffy donuts rolled in citric acid-sugar become the nobles of the dishes. The popcorn machine mentioned on the website is standing a little sad. If the popcorn were freshly roasted, the sound and smell landscape of the space would add a bit of that cultural atmosphere.

Just as we are about to leave, an international group of several dozen people arrives to eat. Chatter and humming energy fills the room. There was a lot of noise.