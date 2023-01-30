Quick Test | HS tested the cafe opened inside the clothing store Arketi – Salad was “quite a case”, writes a restaurant critic

Arket clothing store’s vegetarian cafe offers a tasty salad, with which you can think about consumption choices.

Arket Café Where? Aleksanterinkatu 44. When? Mon–Fri 11–20, Sat 11–18, Sun 12–17. How much? Salads 12.50 e, breads and pastries 3.50–8.90 e. Pickup? Yes.

Swedish Arket clothing store opened its first store in Finland at the end of November. Arket, known for its minimalist, Nordic style, settled on Aleksanterinkatu.

The new movement evoked mixed reactions. The media were happy that new stores are opening in the withering city center at all, while many social media influencers invited to the opening missed the opportunity, stating that there is no need for any more fast fashion stores in Helsinki.

The products of Arket, which is part of the H&M group, are manufactured in the same factories as the company’s other stores. Arket, however, aims for an image that differs from the casual taste. It doesn’t want to be just a clothing store, but an entire lifestyle, a lifestyle brand. That’s why it seems to have its own cafe, Arket Café, which is not a basic bun place.

See also Tennis | The fight interrupted by rain continued successfully: Harri Heliövaara and Lloyd Glasspool to the final of the ATP tournament in London Arket Café was opened in the art nouveau building known as Väinämöinen Castle on Aleksanterinkatu.

Arket Café’s food is made in the cafe, the pastries come frozen raw from abroad, for example from Denmark.

Arket the concept of the cafe was designed by a Swedish chef Martin Berg. Berg, who previously worked at a Michelin restaurant, says on Instagram that he is a “Chef on a mission”, a chef with a mission. That task is the responsibility of Arket’s cafe.

The manifesto of the cafe’s website proclaims the ideology of responsibility, locality and Nordicness so pompously that one inevitably remembers how poorly these theses fit the company’s clothes. But how do they appear on the cafe side?

Excellent coffee is organic and served in a beautiful cup that fits comfortably in the hand. I’m also trying the dulche de leche latte, which sounds insanely sweet, i.e. caramel coffee. I’m surprised, because the taste of caramel is balanced with tahini and espresso in a downright skillful way.

Korpupuusti, on the other hand, has not seen the Nordic tradition. Instead of bun dough, it is made from puffy butter dough that resembles a croissant. Greasy, but delicious.

As a main dish Soup and salad are enjoyed at Arketi. There are vegan and lacto-ovo-vegetarian options, no fish or meat.

The sweet potato hummus salad is quite an affair. At the bottom of the big bowl, there are probably two desi hummus, on top of it a big pile of roasted sweet potato cubes rolled in garam masala, chickpeas and a lopsided pile of lettuce and raw kale with dressing. The ingredients of the salad are not particularly local or even Nordic, but the flavor profile is tasty and rich. It’s rare to eat a vegan salad portion until you’re full, but you can do it at Arket. In the final stage, you start looking for some fresh element, because the flavors are heavy in the long run.

See also Order control | "They caught them right by the neck" - Those who encountered the arbitrariness of the order supervisors tell about their experiences The plump sweet potato and hummus salad will not leave you hungry.

Filled with kale, cream cheese, various seeds, pickled onions and mustard sauce, the sandwich is a delicious and personal whole.

Arketi’s cafe can definitely be recommended to those who want a slightly different vegetarian meal. Even for the occasional shopper, it offers two important things: tasty coffee and the opportunity to think once more about whether you really need a new sweater.

Read more: Mannerheimintie’s new vegan cafe serves a real surprise in the form of a pie

Read more: “Aamuvirku’s dream” – Helsinki’s newest French cafe opens its doors as early as six in the morning

Read more: “This is a discovery” – an Italian family’s quality pizzeria opened in a surprising location on the border of Vantaa