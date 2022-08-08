Quick Test | Etelä Helsinki’s 100-seat “canteen” takes you to the atmosphere of San Francisco’s hit bakeries

Punavuori’s new “canteen” is inviting and easily approachable.

Quick test Levain Merikortteli Where? Pursimiehenkatu 29–31. When? Mon–Fri 8–18, Sat 8:30–18, Sun 9–17. How much? Changing weekday portions 15.50–18.50 e, other portions 6–32.50 e, coffee 3.10 e. Clear? Yes.

of BW restaurants The premises of the Levain bakery on Kankurinkatu were too small. Because of this, in March it moved a few hundred meters away to new premises with 100 customer seats. Levain Merikortteli was born.

The concept of the place is currently a popular “eatery”, Finnish for canteen. Inspiration has reportedly been sought from San Francisco’s bakeries, where you can enjoy food and company well into the afternoon. Eatery reminds me that food is the main thing and that there are options for every taste. With the name, the restaurant probably also wants to convey a relaxed atmosphere – genuinely or forcefully.

Merikortteli is full at lunchtime. There are families, people with laptops, friends and one bachelor party. The buzzword is intoxicating. Especially when the quiet corona years are behind us.

The eatery menu, which is served from morning to evening on weekdays, changes weekly. There is always soup, salad, vegetable and a warm and more appetizing meat dish. Among the dishes available throughout the day, you can find, for example, porridge, omelette, pancakes and, of course, showcase products. Egg sandwich sounds delicious. We test it with spinach and a potato-asparagus salad. To follow with coffee, Levain’s popular pastel de nata pastry and coffee-chocolate cookie.

The pudding-filled pastel de nata pastry (pictured on the right) is Levain’s favorite sweet pastry product.

Punavuori these corners happen all the time. Levain’s neighbor Forza, which opened in January, is popular (and for good reason). Moko Market and Kaffa Roastery have been part of the block’s permanent fixtures for years. In early autumn, the Riviera cinema will open in the complex, for which a chef and a “wine type” are being sought. Piety is the word of the day.

The cafe has seats for customers on two floors.

We get the food quickly. The multiple omelette is sandwiched between a soft brioche bun together with sriracha sauce, lightly fried spinach and Cheddar. The bread is satisfying: the brioche is dreamy soft, and there is enough egg. Sriracha tastes mild when you look hard for it. A small sour addition, such as pickled onions or pickled cucumber, would have done its job in an otherwise rather fatty dish.

According to a fellow tester, the asparagus salad is perfect like this. Simple, thoughtful and good taste. Marinated red onion and Manchego balance each other. With cold bacon, there is always a risk that the fat will be stuck around the palate. Since the bacon is moderate, its fat content does not interfere. A second slice of bread would be necessary for a hungrier diner.

The Portuguese milk pudding pastry is a good size. The filling is silky and suitably caramelized on the surface, the dough is flaky. The coffee biscuit is crumbly and the chocolate chips are nicely bitter with the coffee, salt has not been forgotten either.

The coffee arriving from Kaffa Roastery is medium roast. The taste has strawberry and toastiness. Cappuccino is annoyingly hot and the foam is silly, but this is how the cappuccinos in Helsinki cafes tend to be.

On my way out, I peek into the bakery. There, the big team laughs and enjoys their coffee after a day’s work. A good atmosphere is transmitted to the hall. One could imagine coming here with a wide variety of groups and at any time of the day. And that relaxation? It feels authentic.