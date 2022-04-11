Quick test Does crispy panuozzi challenge calzone? A café-restaurant serving Italian street food opened in Kallio, which attracts pizza lovers with a new kind of pizza bread

Faselli can be recommended for coffee and wine as well as for an uncomplicated pizza dinner.

Quick test Faselli Where? Läntinen Papinkatu 2–4. Because? Tue – Thu 12–20, Fri – Sat 12–21, Sun 12–20. How much? Pizzas 12.50–15 e, panuozzi 10–10.50 e, salads 13.50–14.40 e, lasagne and focaccia 12.50 e. Clear? No. Pickup or transportation? Yes.

Deep the full-bodied aroma of pizza immediately overwhelms consciousness at the front door and swings thoughts into the heat of an old Italian kitchen oven.

The scents offer good thought tourism, as we are in the café-restaurant next to Kallio Church on Läntis Papinkatu, which opened in November. I have received a recommendation for Fasell, which invests in Italian street food.

For pizza, the corners have had enough of a snap. In February, Crusty Pizza, familiar from Herttoniemi, opened an office on Pengerkatu at the end of the metro station. Instead of the taco place that moved to Siltasaari, a pizzeria called Sotto popped up on Porthaninkatu.

Faselli got its name when an Argentine keeper cleverly changed the nameplate of the previous Gaselli restaurant by a letter.

“We started with a small budget, so we hardly had any money,” Nati Contreras justifies fun recycling.

“I fell in love with this scene,” Contreras says, staring out the aquarium window as the snowflakes of April dance against the Art Nouveau church.

For Contreras, who previously worked at Crusty, Alfons Pizza and Penelope, the restaurant is the first of its own.

Fasell serves panuozze, a kind of pizza bread.

Another keeper, a Bulgarian-Italian who has lived in Finland for four years Nikolay Peytchev shapes pizzas and panuozzes, a kind of pizza bread, from dough balls waiting in the open kitchen overnight.

Contreras presents the menu to the beat of gentle rap music. In addition to bakery products, salads are available.

“Don’t take them,” he tips with a smile – I appreciate openness.

Arriving halved on a plate, the panuozzi stuffed with little spinach, Provolone cheese, cherry tomato and artichoke is an interesting revelation that would be suitable as a snack with or grabbed with coffee. When tasting suitably crispy and rich bread, there will be no nasty chain calzons.

I visit white pizzas, but the greasy saltiness of a three-cheese pizza made without tomato sauce is captivatingly combined with the sweetness of the yellow tomato, the fullness of the burrata, and even the slight smokiness.

A pizza with serrano ham and buffalo mozzarella is more common. I would like more time for that.

Next door men sigh while racing pizza. A Swedish-speaking family with children is at least as good. I admire the relaxed and people-friendly atmosphere of the block restaurant.

Contreras says he is aiming for a combination of the fluff of Naples and the crispness of Rome in pizzas. He achieves a profitable goal with his electric ovens. Pizzas are also available as vegan and gluten-free.

The local organic and natuvin wines come from the trendy Let Me Wine, most of the ingredients from Italy.

There are twenty seats in the cozy room with screen printing and school chairs. In summer, a small terrace is coming to the street.

In Helsinki, there are plenty of pinched and impersonal restaurants, alongside which Faselli, who is relaxed and thoughtful, appeals with his cordial alternative and simply successful offer.

The place can be recommended for coffee and wine as well as for an uncomplicated pizza dinner.