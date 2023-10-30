Quick Test | Deep in the suburbs of Vantaa hides a good pizzeria: “The quality smells all the way out”

The pizzeria combining Alberto Neri’s styles convinced in the test, especially in terms of high-quality ingredients.
Quick test
Alby’s
Where? Bend 9 C.
Because? Wed–Fri 11–21, Sat–Sun 12–21.
How much? Pizzas 10–17 e, antipasto assortment 12 e, desserts 5 e.
Pickup or delivery? Yes.
Strict ones the fact that pizzerias are opening again in the capital region can be interpreted as a picture of the economic times. The phenomenon is familiar from the epidemic years.
Hietalahti shopping hall Särdough just opened a Roman-style palapizzeria in Kallio. Kulmie’s second novelty is Uuno, which stands out in Jätkäsaari with its “free” sourdough.
