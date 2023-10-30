Monday, October 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Quick Test | Deep in the suburbs of Vantaa hides a good pizzeria: “The quality smells all the way out”

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Quick Test | Deep in the suburbs of Vantaa hides a good pizzeria: “The quality smells all the way out”

The pizzeria combining Alberto Neri’s styles convinced in the test, especially in terms of high-quality ingredients.

Quick test

Alby’s

Where? Bend 9 C.

Because? Wed–Fri 11–21, Sat–Sun 12–21.

How much? Pizzas 10–17 e, antipasto assortment 12 e, desserts 5 e.

Pickup or delivery? Yes.

Strict ones the fact that pizzerias are opening again in the capital region can be interpreted as a picture of the economic times. The phenomenon is familiar from the epidemic years.

Hietalahti shopping hall Särdough just opened a Roman-style palapizzeria in Kallio. Kulmie’s second novelty is Uuno, which stands out in Jätkäsaari with its “free” sourdough.

#Quick #Test #Deep #suburbs #Vantaa #hides #good #pizzeria #quality #smells

See also  Labor market If the strike in the municipal sector expands, you may come to Helsinki with your own snacks
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Chaos at the start, Leclerc: “Lost 10-15 points of aerodynamic load” | FP

Chaos at the start, Leclerc: "Lost 10-15 points of aerodynamic load" | FP

Recommended

No Result
View All Result