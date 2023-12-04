Monday, December 4, 2023
Quick Test | An excellent pizza restaurant was opened in Kallio

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 4, 2023
in World Europe
Quick Test | An excellent pizza restaurant was opened in Kallio

Palapizzeria Izza is a new place from the owners of Särdough and Döner Harju in Kallio.

Quick test

Izza

Where? Porthaninkatu 7.

When? Mon–Thurs 11–22, Fri 11–24, Sat 12–24, Sun 12–21.

How much? Pizza slices 4.90–6.90 e. Lunch (Mon–Fri 11–15) 12.70 e includes two pizza slices, green salad and coffee. Lunch with one slice of pizza 8.50 e.

Reputation The Neapolitan-style Särdough pizzeria, which has been creating in Hietalahti’s shopping hall for a year, has got a sister location in Kallio – and with a new style of pizza.

Izza, opened in the middle of Porthaninkatu, is a welcome launch. It takes inspiration from Roman flat pizzerias.

