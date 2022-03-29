Quick test All day breakfast is wildly popular, but Punavuori’s new breakfast restaurant is missing out on its chance

Quick test Lazy Fox Where? Albertinkatu 36. When? Wed – Sat 8–17, Sun 9–16. How much? Breakfast plate 15 e, pancakes 10 e, coffee 2.5 e. Clear? Yes.

Any the meal is probably not as controversial as the breakfast. For one, the most important of the day, for others insignificant, for some physically impossible. The subject of the whole second discussion is what should be eaten at breakfast.

A rich full english breakfast is a concept that essentially includes eggs cooked in different ways, grilled vegetables, sausages and beans in a tomato sauce.

Lazy Fox opened next to the Michelin restaurant Grön in January. Its main product is a full English breakfast, eggs and pancakes familiar from American breakfast. Although the place also defines itself as a bar, the limited opening hours do not signal it: it closes at five a.m., four on Sundays. The balance of the four-page menu also makes you think. It has almost three pages for alcoholic beverages.

We order pancakes with fruit. Since a rare vegan full english is available, that too needs to be tested. Coffees and a “fruity smoothie” for the companion.

Breakfasts available throughout the day have popped into the street scene recently, but the traditional English breakfast in Finland is usually encountered only at hotel breakfasts. A plate of beans, eggs and sausages has been served in Helsinki at Early Bird on the Third Line. The place closed at the end of 2021.

Dark chocolate has been drained on top of the pancakes.

The lazy fox’s room is full on Saturday afternoon. The diner is greeted at the door by a large and cheerful outfit. The fox team includes a baker and a barista, so you can expect coffee to taste. It’s a dark blend of Kaffemania that doesn’t taste right because of its excessive bitterness. The cloudy fruit smoothie looks and tastes like canned food.

The roasted potatoes, which are an essential part of the breakfast plate, have run out and have been replaced with extra avocado. It would have been thoughtful to ask what will be put in place.

Beans tomato sauce come from the jar, as is customary. The sausage is grainy. Tofu scramble is a version of tofu that replaces scrambled eggs. Unfortunately, there is also room for maneuver. Kokkeli needs freshness and more taste. Fortunately, there is HP sauce and ketchup on the table. The royal portion of the serving is the tomato and mushroom, which are well fried.

I expect skill samples from the baker. However, white bread needs salt, but pancakes are successful. Admittedly, the dark chocolate spilled on them is unnecessarily bitter and there is too little fruit.

In Lazy Fox, the name feels like a hint: the bends are drawn straight. The potential on site would be tremendous, as the space is large and similar breakfasts are not yet available in Helsinki. The place gets a plus from the prompt table service.