Quick test A new dip has arrived in stores, ready to use right away – We tested whether it won the blended version of the powder

The new American dip requires no mixing or waiting. It differs somewhat in taste from a dip made of powder.

Yes it can already be called a classic: an American dip.

The now familiar plaster appendage has become a new version. The product is called Valio sour cream dip American and it is found in the store on the same shelf as other dairy products. The product is ready to use, so it does not require any preparation to open the jar. Unlike the regular powder version: the powder is mixed with a cream file, for example, and then the sauce must be allowed to soak for some time in the refrigerator.

In addition to the American taste, Valio has also launched a ranch-flavored ready-made dip.

We decided to test the novelty dip. We tasted it side by side, along with an American dip made from powder to sour cream.

What did the novelty dip taste like alongside the old powder version?

Dipping powders makes many manufacturers such as Taffel, Estrella, Pirkka and Rainbow. Of these, we selected Taffel dipping powder, which is sold in many stores and is popular, for testing.

The essential flavors in American dip are tomato, onion, black pepper and sugar. They can be found in both Valio’s and Taffel’s products. Spices have not been added to Valio’s novelty dip in the form of a powder but a sauce.

The lists of ingredients are also combined with a flavor enhancer, called sodium glutamate. Monosodium glutamate strengthens the taste and introduces a so-called uma, “fleshiness” into the product.

Valio’s finished dip contains 6.5 grams of fat per 100 grams and is a low-lactose product. It is based on a cream file. So we also chose a cream file as the base for the powder dip – Valio Dear Finnish Everyday Cream File – with a fat content of 6 grams per 100 grams and low in lactose.

The novelty dip was compared in the test to a dip made of Taffel powder based on Valio’s cream file.­

In products there was a surprising amount of similarity, but there was a clear difference in taste.

If the dips were to be put in order, Taffel powder made would go number one. It has more kick and pepperiness. The powder dip version tastes more acidic, fresher and lighter than the Valio dip.

Valio sauce tastes softer and fuller. However, the product has a stale, artificially cheesy taste that does not make it stand out.

Valio’s dip tastes salty. According to the jar, Valio dip contains 1.50 grams of salt per 100 grams. We also calculated the salt content of the self-mixed dip based on the nutritional contents of the powder and sour cream. The mixed dip itself contains about 1.27 grams of salt per 100 grams.

The Valio dip has 112 kilocalories per 100 grams. We calculated that a self-made dip has about 107 kilocalories per 100 grams, meaning the difference is very small.

As for the price, Valio’s dip will be cheaper. It cost 95 cents, and Taffel dipping powder and sour cream cost a total of 1.64 euros.

Valio’s dip (pictured left) was darker and orange in color.­

Eroa is, of course, also usable: a dip made of Taffel powder should be allowed to pretend in the refrigerator for about 20 minutes after mixing the powder, while a Valio dip is ready immediately. Yes, we mixed Valion’s dip a little before tasting, because a little liquid had separated on the surface of the dip.

Valio’s dip could have its place, for example, at a picnic, where mixing the powder would undoubtedly be awkward.

Otherwise, the dip made from the powder still seems to be a better option: it tastes more pleasant and, although it has to be allowed to pretend, it still lasts only 20 minutes.

Less often you come across a situation where it is too much time to make a dip.