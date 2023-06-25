A statement by the official spokesman for the Rapid Support Forces said that the two Su-24 MiG fighters were shot down on Saturday evening.

The statement added that the Rapid Support Forces are besieging Sudanese army forces in limited areas in Khartoum, in light of what it described as the interruption of the army’s supplies of food, weapons and ammunition.

And he continued: “The wreckage of the first plane was scattered in the industrial area in Omdurman, while the wreckage of the second fell in the 40th kilometer area near Sheryan Al-Shamal Road.”.“

The statement claimed that the number of deserters from the camps of the General Command, armored vehicles and engineers has increased, and most of them have been captured, in addition to others voluntarily joining our forces in Nyala, El Fasher and Khartoum.