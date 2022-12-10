Patrick Lefevere ‘stings’ Julian Alaphilippe. The Soudal-Quick Step team manager is famous for a certain frankness, it is difficult for him to use too many words and he also confirmed this in a recent interview with Derniere Heure in which he goaded – let’s put it this way – one of the stars of the team, the French Julian Alaphilippe (world champion 2020 and 2021, now the world champion is teammate Remco Evenepoel) returning from an unfortunate year between crashes and physical problems (only two victories). “Hopefully, Fiandre will do that in 2020, if he hadn’t impacted a motorcycle, he could have won – Lefevere’s words -. I want him to recover, he owes me a rematch. He has a champion’s salary, he has to prove he still is. I don’t care that he is no longer world champion, but lately he has won very little. Yes, he had bad luck, but it’s always the same those who have bad luck and those who shun it … ”.