In the past week, 343 Industries recommended to users of Xbox Series X | S not use the Quick Resume feature while playing the Halo Infinite, this because it could cause problems with the progression system and cosmetic accessories for the section multiplayer. Well, this problem has already been solved and it is safe to use this again.

Yesterday a small update was released to Halo Infinite, which weighs just under 1GB and solves several errors related to the previously mentioned section. In accordance with 343i, the Quick Resume It should no longer block the progression of the game, and all the accessories that you previously unlocked for the multiplayer should already be reflected in your account.

Similarly, its authors promise that with this hotfix it will be much more reliable and consistent to unlock achievements in Halo Infinite, since previously users reported that, despite meeting the requirements to achieve a certain achievement, it was not unlocked until much later.

Editor’s note: Good to know that 343i is being consistent with updates and patches for Halo Infinite. Remember that many of these changes were not planned until after Christmas, but their developers preferred to fix things before going on vacation.

Via: Xbox