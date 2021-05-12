The announced May update is now available and thanks to it the Quick Resume is even faster. And this is not the only improvement, this includes an improvement in the overall stability of the function. While Quick Resume has given players the ability to access their games instantly from the start, it has also happened that this Xbox-exclusive feature has not worked quite well in all games. Microsoft was aware of this and has brought this improvement.

Players have been able to suspend and resume games since launch, but after the last update the Quick Resume is even faster, making the process much more reliable. In addition, the announced option has been added that allows you to see the games suspended by the Quick Resume via a new games and apps tag.

Quick Resume is even faster

That Quick Resume is even faster is something that all users will appreciate and appreciate. After all, speed increases are always welcome. But the grouping of games suspended by the Quick Resume it’s just as valuable as it will save players more time overall by greatly streamlining the process of finding the game that is paused, which was in fact not just one but multiple.

This Quick Resume update was implemented in conjunction with a combination of other new features, as a new audio transfer option for external sound system. The Xbox Game Pass Library now plays Game Pass game trailers when selected. There is also a new dynamic background, more refined parental controls for multiplayer games, and some new bells and whistles for the Xbox mobile app completed this month’s changes, as reported. Xbox Wire.