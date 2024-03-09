The Ajman Police General Command reported that it faced weather fluctuations and their effects in the emirate during the past two days with organized plans, while exerting all available capabilities, including vehicles, traffic patrols, and individuals, to ensure readiness for rescue and to protect individuals from any emergency resulting from weather changes in the areas of the valleys’ flow and the Khaliban Dam. In Masfout.

The Director General of Police Operations, Brigadier General Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi, said that the traffic presence in the Masfoot area has been organized and the response speed has been made to deal with various incidents, and to educate community members about the dangers resulting from weather fluctuations, and to stay away from affected places.