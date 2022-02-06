Spring rolls are a type of spring rolls. You will find them in Asian cuisines. The difference with the well-known snack that we know is that you do not fry spring rolls.
You fill the rice sheets with different types of vegetables and possibly meat or fish. In this sweet beef spring roll recipe we use steak. You can still see the ingredients through the transparent rice sheets. The result is a colorful, light and nutritious.
Ingredients for 8 pieces
1 steak
1 tbsp soy sauce + extra
1 tbsp sweet chili sauce
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp honey
1 tsp lemon juice
60 gr noodles
1 mango
½ cucumber
8 rice sheets
100 gr sliced red cabbage
1 tbsp sesame seeds
Here you will find the complete preparation.
