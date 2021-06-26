Despite having achieved the Liga Mx title, Cruz Azul is in a stage of financial austerity, which begins with the million-dollar investments of Ricardo Peláez years ago and which is aggravated by the internal division that exists within the Cooperative of the club since the departure of Mr. Billy Álvarez from the presidency of the team, facts that directly complicate the team for the next season.
This fact has led to the fact that the contract renewals of several referents are being impossible, at the same time that the celestial ones cannot freely buy footballers as the directive and the technical body wish, despite this, the Blue Cross machine already he would have tied up his first reinforcement for next season.
Luis Ángel Mendoza would be confirmed as a new Cruz Azul footballer in the next few hours, currently being a free agent after being discarded from the Mazatlan project. The ‘Quick’ has lived a career full of irregularities, in addition, he comes from a season where his role was that of a substitute, many times without adding minutes, two factors that leave in doubt that his current level is at the height of the machine, above all, after obtaining the long-awaited title and at the same time evidencing the club’s dire financial situation.
