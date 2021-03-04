“Quick laughs” from “Netflix”!

On Wednesday, the US broadcasting giant Netflix launched the “Fast Laughs” feature (quick laughs) on its mobile application, which allows the user to watch short comic excerpts similar to the short video clips from the Tik Tok platform.

The new application enables users to view, save and share comic clips, which are taken from a large list provided by “Netflix”.

“Netflix” stated in a blog post that someone who wants a bit of laughter “can achieve his goal through this application” that provides many comic possibilities, such as series, movies and individual shows.

The clips may be excerpts from feature films, including “Mordder Mystery”, or from animated series such as “Big Mouth”, or performances by actors like Kevin Hart and Ali Wong, as explained by “Netflix”.

FastUfs is available for iPhone users in some countries. Netflix will test it soon on devices running the “Android” system.