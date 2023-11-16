Thursday, November 16, 2023
Quick estimate | Such is the nightclub that opened on the edge of Piritori, where “no one dances”

November 16, 2023
The novelty nightclub opened in Sörnäin is a small dance venue where you can’t have a conversation because of the loud noise.

Sörnäinen Lounge 29, which opened in June to replace the old UFF store in Kurvi, is like a high school disco where no one dances.

The small nightclub, which resembles a karaoke cellar, has a bar counter and a dance floor.

After midnight on Saturday, i.e. the best party time of the week, there are only twenty partygoers. People sit on couches lining the dance floor. However, the music is so loud that you can’t do anything else on the couch but sip your own drink.

Lounge 29 is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 21:00 to 05:00 and on other days from 22:00 to 05:00. The age limit is 18. Admission is affordable compared to the price level in the capital region.

Watch HS Nyt’s quick review of the nightclub in the video.

