Saturday, November 11, 2023
Quick estimate | Kafé Koma nightclub in Hakaniemi is a party place where there is no need to come and sit down

November 9, 2023
Quick estimate | Kafé Koma nightclub in Hakaniemi is a party place where there is no need to come and sit down

For those who want a hard party and a big terrace, the Kafé Koma club is the right choice. There is no point in coming to the bar to sit.

Hakaniemi Kafé Koma, located in Tokoinranta, is above all a party place at night.

On a Saturday night in October, people under the age of 25 who yearn for dance and Latin rhythms had headed to Koma.

Koma club is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 22:00 to 04:00. On Fridays, the age limit is K18, on Saturdays K20. In terms of price, Koma is mid-level by the scale of Helsinki.

Watch HS Nyt’s quick review of the nightclub in the video.

Read all nightclub reviews here.

