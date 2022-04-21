Home page politics

Of: Franziska Black

Split

More than five years before the Ukraine war: Sigmar Gabriel and Gerhard Schröder © Federico Gambarini/dpa

Was it about the Ukraine war? Two ex-SPD greats have met. Apparently Sigmar Gabriel had an explosive question for Gerhard Schröder.

Hanover – Sigmar Gabriel can often be read again these days. With “conspiracy theories” allegations against Ukraine Ambassador Andriy Melnyk. The desire for universal conscription. And skepticism about Ukraine’s entry into the EU in the near future.

In the Ukraine conflict, the former SPD chairman and vice chancellor shares his party’s criticism of former chancellor Gerhard Schröder – in principle. But, according to Gabriel’s restriction at the beginning of March on the television station Phoenix: Schröder’s entire political activities shouldn’t just be tied to this topic.

On this Wednesday morning (April 20), Schröder welcomed Gabriel at the entrance to his old villa in Hanover. That reports the picture (online edition) and provided proof photos.

Gabriel meets Schröder and then talks about Ukraine negotiations during the war

Gabriel also gave the newspaper information about his visit to Hanover. “I wanted to ask Gerd Schröder what came out of his talks in Istanbul and Moscow on the peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. But unfortunately, despite various international efforts, a quick end to this terrible war of aggression does not seem to be in sight.” picture him.

Gabriel was apparently alluding to the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Schröder’s trip to Moscow caused a stir more than a month ago. He flew to Moscow via Istanbul, presumably to meet Vladimir Putin. The two men are considered to be friends. There was no official confirmation of a meeting.

Schröder is running for the supervisory board of the Russian state energy company Gazprom. The 78-year-old is already the head of the Rosneft supervisory board and chairman of the shareholders’ committee of Nord Stream AG.

Ukraine war: Gabriel admits mistakes in Nord Stream 2

In connection with the gas pipeline, however, Gabriel later sees errors on the part of the federal government. “It was a mistake not to listen to the Eastern Europeans about the objections to Nord Stream 2. That was my fault too,” he said World.

“We shifted the responsibility for energy security from the state to private energy companies with liberalization in 2002 across Europe. And they looked for the cheapest source: Russian pipeline gas.” Gabriel was also minister of economics and foreign affairs.

Energy crisis in Germany: Gabriel attacks Merkel

However, stopping Nord Stream 2 would have made the 2014 ceasefire negotiations very difficult. Many, and not only the Germans, assumed that close trade and, above all, raw material relations would allow Russia to be integrated into a stable European order. “The Eastern Europeans always called it an illusion – and they were right,” said the 62-year-old.

Nevertheless, one should not make the SPD and its policy of detente the sole “scapegoat” for Germany’s strong energy dependence on Russian natural gas. The Russia policy since 2005 is from a Union Chancellor, Angela Merkel just as the Bundeswehr has been ruined by Union defense ministers since 2002, Gabriel said. (frs with dpa material)