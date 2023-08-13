With less heat than last Friday in the first running of the bulls, which caused a greater influx of public, this Sunday the second running of the bulls of the Blanca bullfighting fair was held, which was marked by its cleanliness and speed. The infirmary hardly had any work, just simple scratches.

In barely two and a half minutes, the five steers from the José Escolar ranch covered the Gran Vía route, about 800 meters long, to continue along Calle Nueva to the Plaza de la Iglesia and from there to the Plaza of bulls.

An hour before the start of the celebration, the main artery of the town, the Gran Vía, was almost full of locals and visitors, especially from Abarán and Cieza, and many foreigners, who did not want to miss the second running of the bulls for another run of the bulls. usual, and that already last year was a success. More than 5,000 people filled the street and the boards, especially in the shade, as well as balconies and terraces.

Ten minutes before the start of the event, the five halters paraded down the street and went to the corrals. The running of the bulls began almost half an hour late, and the first rocket, at 12:10 p.m., put the crowd and the runners on their guard. Nine minutes later the second rocket was heard, and at 12:30 pm the steers and halters headed towards Gran Vía. And seven minutes later the confinement was concluded after the launch of the final rocket.

With regard to being caught by a bull horn in the first running of the bulls last Friday, it should be noted that the 33-year-old Irishman was transferred from the Lorenzo Guirao hospital, in Cieza, to the Virgen de la Arrixaca, where he is in the ICU , as revealed by Dr. Galindo.

This Monday the third running of the bulls will take place on the Gran Vía at twelve noon; in the afternoon, at 7:30 p.m., the trimming contest; at 8:00 pm, mass in the church of San Juan Evangelista, and at 11:00 pm, performance by Antuan Muñoz in the municipal park.