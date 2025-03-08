Quiche Lorraine: We tell you how to make this classic recipe step by step

Despite the long extension and variety of the Spanish recipe book, there are many influences that the gastronomy of other countries have ended up contributing to ours. If there is a dish that comes to stay, that is the delicious Quiche Lorraine. Salado lovers are lucky because thanks to the French with this recipe and today we explain step by step how to make this salty cake.
This symbol of French pastry is one of those dishes that usually give a lot of game in the kitchen, since it can be prepared with a long variety of ingredients. Although the classic version is prepared with smoked bacon and Gruyère cheese, other alternatives have been created in which you can change these foods for ham taquitos and even prepare a completely vegetarian quiche.
This traditional dish of French gastronomy has become one of the most popular at the table of many homes. Serving it is a guarantee of success, since it is a dish that usually likes and also, it is very easy to prepare and can be tasted both cold and hot. As indicated by the customs of the neighboring country, this cake is eaten for lunch or in dinners.
How and when the quiche arises
We know that France was the cradle of this recipe, but its origin is not entirely clear. It is believed that it goes back to the 16th century in the French region of Lorena, in the northeast of the Gallic country. Precisely, the salty cake owes its name to this town and that is that the term Quiche Lorraine comes from the German dialect that was spoken in this region for being under the domain of the Germans. While Quiche is born from the German term Kuchenwhose meaning is cake, Lorraine is the name that receives the place where the plate originated.
Its elaboration arose from the need of the peasants in the area to prepare a menu without much complication and that could be cooked with simple elements such as bread dough and eggs. The first quiches in Lorraine were made with the cuts of the extended bread and this was filled with a Migaine, A base of beaten eggs and fresh cream. Eventually, the recipe was evolving and the mass of bread began to be replaced. As added, other ingredients such as onion, cheese or mushrooms were also included.
Over time, the quiche was gaining popularity among the French elite, but it was not until the twentieth century when it extended to other parts of the world as an international renowned dish. Currently, this delicacy, which stands out for its delicious flavor and versatility, can be served as much as a snack or as main food: a perfect option for any occasion.
How to prepare a quiche lorraine step by step
The original Quiche Lorraine recipe included a broken dough stuffed with eggs, fresh cream, smoked bacon and Gruyère cheese. For this recipe, we bring you the following ingredients, but you can always change them for numerous options. On this occasion, we have replaced the smoked bacon with sweet ham taquitos to contribute a little more softness to the plate. These amounts will be to make a quiche for approximately six people:
- 200 grams of flour
- 100 grams of butter or margarine
- Four eggs
- Salt
- 200 milliliters of milk cream
- 150 grams of grated cheese
- 100 grams of mushrooms
- 120 grams of sweet ham
- Ground black pepper to taste
- Ground nutmeg to taste
Making a step by step usually requires about an hour, but the recipe barely has difficulty:
- The first step to start the cake is to prepare the broken dough. Start doing a volcano with the flour and add the butter or margarine previously cut into dice. Next, see everything until you get a homogeneous mass. It is advisable not to knead excessively, since in this way you will get a somewhat harder mass. When you finish kneading, make a ball and wrap it with transparent film. Leave it reserved for at least thirty minutes in the refrigerator.
- When the half hour has passed, recover the dough and extend it on the work surface with a roller. Once extended, take the dough and cover with it an unmold base crane mold so that the appearance of cake is greater. Covered the mold with the dough, pass the roller through the edge and remove the leftover from the dough. It is very important not to forget to prick the quiche base with a fork before baking for about 15 minutes in the oven previously preheated at about 180 degrees.
- While the base becomes in the oven, you can grate the cheese and cut the ham into daditos. As for the mushrooms, if they are not cut, keep them to brown them in a pan and that in this way lose the water. Then beat the eggs and mix them in a container with the rest of the ingredients: the cream, the milk, salt, pepper and a pinch of nutmeg.
- After fifteen minutes of cooking, take out the base from the oven and pour the filling on the base of the cake. Put the ham, cheese and mushrooms cooked. On these elements it includes the mixture of the cream, the egg and the milk to soak well.
- Now it will simply be baking the quiche between 30 and 40 minutes at 180 degrees. You can also check the color of the dough to know if it is already ready. When the filling is curdled and the golden dough, you can remove the quiche.
- In the case of not eating the entire quiche, to reheat the remaining portions it is advisable to heat it again in the oven. Otherwise, the dough will get too soft and the result may not be so well. You will simply have to preheat the oven at 200 degrees and put the quiche in the oven wrapped in aluminum foil for 15 minutes. The foil will serve not to burn the surface.
