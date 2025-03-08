Quiche Lorraine: We tell you how to make this classic recipe step by step

Despite the long extension and variety of the Spanish recipe book, there are many influences that the gastronomy of other countries have ended up contributing to ours. If there is a dish that comes to stay, that is the delicious Quiche Lorraine. Salado lovers are lucky because thanks to the French with this recipe and today we explain step by step how to make this salty cake.

Seven recipes with easy and irresistible eggplants that manage a lunch or dinner

This symbol of French pastry is one of those dishes that usually give a lot of game in the kitchen, since it can be prepared with a long variety of ingredients. Although the classic version is prepared with smoked bacon and Gruyère cheese, other alternatives have been created in which you can change these foods for ham taquitos and even prepare a completely vegetarian quiche.

This traditional dish of French gastronomy has become one of the most popular at the table of many homes. Serving it is a guarantee of success, since it is a dish that usually likes and also, it is very easy to prepare and can be tasted both cold and hot. As indicated by the customs of the neighboring country, this cake is eaten for lunch or in dinners.

How and when the quiche arises





We know that France was the cradle of this recipe, but its origin is not entirely clear. It is believed that it goes back to the 16th century in the French region of Lorena, in the northeast of the Gallic country. Precisely, the salty cake owes its name to this town and that is that the term Quiche Lorraine comes from the German dialect that was spoken in this region for being under the domain of the Germans. While Quiche is born from the German term Kuchenwhose meaning is cake, Lorraine is the name that receives the place where the plate originated.

Its elaboration arose from the need of the peasants in the area to prepare a menu without much complication and that could be cooked with simple elements such as bread dough and eggs. The first quiches in Lorraine were made with the cuts of the extended bread and this was filled with a Migaine, A base of beaten eggs and fresh cream. Eventually, the recipe was evolving and the mass of bread began to be replaced. As added, other ingredients such as onion, cheese or mushrooms were also included.

Over time, the quiche was gaining popularity among the French elite, but it was not until the twentieth century when it extended to other parts of the world as an international renowned dish. Currently, this delicacy, which stands out for its delicious flavor and versatility, can be served as much as a snack or as main food: a perfect option for any occasion.

How to prepare a quiche lorraine step by step





The original Quiche Lorraine recipe included a broken dough stuffed with eggs, fresh cream, smoked bacon and Gruyère cheese. For this recipe, we bring you the following ingredients, but you can always change them for numerous options. On this occasion, we have replaced the smoked bacon with sweet ham taquitos to contribute a little more softness to the plate. These amounts will be to make a quiche for approximately six people:

Buñuelos and Fartons with coffee: the recipe for these typical Valencian desserts to celebrate Fallas 2025



200 grams of flour

100 grams of butter or margarine

Four eggs

Salt

200 milliliters of milk cream

150 grams of grated cheese

100 grams of mushrooms

120 grams of sweet ham

Ground black pepper to taste

Ground nutmeg to taste

Making a step by step usually requires about an hour, but the recipe barely has difficulty: