Ras Al Khaimah (Al Ittihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the Federation, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the sixteenth edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon was concluded, which was held with the participation of the world’s elite athletes and runners, and Bernard Koech and Helen Obery were able to cross the finish line first in each In the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, the two golds were snatched.

After the end of the race, which witnessed tremendous success, and the competition was at its height between 28 elite athletes for the first place, the winners of the first places were honored at the awards ceremony.

In addition to the elite category, the race recorded the attendance of more than 5,500 participants in four categories, including the half marathon, the half marathon for two relay teams, the 5 km race, and the 1 mile race.

And with prize money amounting to one million and 219 thousand dirhams, the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon witnessed the participation of professional and amateur runners on the flat and fast track, on the way through Al Marjan Island amidst the picturesque landscapes within the emirate, which is characterized by its wonderful nature, white sandy beaches, and sparkling sea.

In the men’s category, Kenyan runners dominated the first three places, and runner Bernard Koech came first, achieving a personal best time of 58:45 minutes, to be crowned with the gold medal for the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon 2023, which was held today during ideal weather conditions that added to the event more splendor. In second place came Daniel Matejko, with a time of 58:49, and third place was won by Richard Yator, who recorded a time of 59:37 minutes.

As for the women’s elite race, which witnessed high competition from its inception until reaching the finish line, Kenyan runner Helen Obery achieved first place to win the gold medal with a time of 1:05:05 hours, while the second place went to Ethiopian sprinter Gutetum Tekelesji. In the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon 2023, with a time of 1:05:51, while the third place in the race was for the Ethiopian runner Faw Bezab, who finished the race with a time of 1:06:04.

And in confirmation of the commitment to provide an unforgettable experience, this year’s Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon hosted runners and spectators in the race village, which is full of special events and family activities, as the village provided its guests with many exciting, interactive and entertainment experiences, in addition to live music, sports activities and other events.

The sporting event is a unique destination for professional athletes and sports fans alike, as the event was held during the weekend full of various activities, as the pre-race pasta party was held on February 17 at the Double Tree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, while the brunch was held after the race, Which included a comprehensive menu of food and refreshments accompanied by live entertainment.

Commenting on the successful race, Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “The Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon 2023 was a show of physical capabilities and high sportsmanship. We are pleased with this large community presence and its gathering around one of the most important annual events, and we are pleased to welcome the athletes and participants from residents and visitors coming from outside the country. The Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon is not only famous for being the fastest half marathon in the world, as the event establishes Ras Al Khaimah’s status as a destination with its picturesque nature. Pioneering and unique for the most important sporting events.