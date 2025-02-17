Quevedo has made his first night on Monday 17 in Madrid a start of Tour unforgettable. The Canarian singer has gathered thousands of fans cooling in the Movistar Arena in Madridfirst stop of his tour Good night Tourand first concert of three that you will offer in the capital, after hanging the ‘exhausted’ poster for the appointments on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The artist has returned to the stage after almost a year of break in which he has been preparing this second studio album and his followers They had been clinging to see their idol from the weekend. Young people like Izan, 18, coming from Extremadura, or Fran, 21, from Mallorca – who will repeat at the A Coruña concert – endured the cold in order to occupy the first rows.

Clara (37 years) and her daughter of 16 turned in the tail with a friend of her. “We have followed him for a long time. It is the first time we see him,” the young woman confessed 20 minutes. Her mother admitted that she has lived “the whole process” with her, since crying because the tickets had come to the countdown. “It cost me two days of vacation, two nights without sleep, but happy for her, the truth.”

Others even younger, such as Paula, 12 years old, and Irene, 15, joined the tail in the afternoon. “I took the tickets when nothing else was five left, I was in school And I taking the tickets in class medium, “Irene acknowledged.

The Canarian, in full apotheosis at the beginning of the recital. EFE

Punctual as a clock and without an opener, at 9:00 p.m. Quevedo has jumped on stage with Kassandra, one of his most powerful themes, which has chained with Hard, Chapiadora.com and 14 febreros. “I really wanted to go back to Madrid”he assured his fans, to thank them for the support and affection received on their first big night.

The public has turned to the artist in the new songs and also in those already known as Now and always, give me, good, English beach and APAthat chanted the entire stadium, making the enclosure tremble.

One of the most emotional moments It has been the cover From the Flaca, tribute to Pau Donés, a duo with Jordi Mena. He has also shared the stage with a wide squad of guest artists: De la Rose, from La Ghetto and La Pantera have given way to Lola Indigo, Jordi Mena and Aitana.

Quevedo at the Movistar Arena in Madrid. EFE

With How disgusting everything, Noemú and Good night -Cancia that gives name to the album-, the most emotional part of the show arrived, where Quevedo opened on the channel with her fans with the deep messages she transmits with them.

Others such as Myke Towers and Mora were missing, but nothing has overshadowed a staging at expectations. Columbia, Mr. Mondial and Stay, Of the most acclaimed, they have closed A round night for one of the most acclaimed Spanish artists in the national and international scene.

After three consecutive concerts in Madrid, Quevedo will take his Good night Tour To the Canary Islands and Latin America, where it will offer 14 shows in 12 countries other than April and June. In September and October it will continue in Bilbao, Barcelona, ​​Málaga, A Coruña and Valencia.