Quevedo He released his new and long-awaited album just a month ago. Good nights. Faced with the wishes of his fans to see him live, the Canarian singer has published what cities will you visit and what will be the price of your entries.

However, the price of tickets for his tour of Spain has not been to the liking of many and has generated a great controversy through social networks. For her part, a fan has assured Europe FM that “he has taken a lot of advantage of the fact that he has been missing for a long time.”

One of the platforms on which the announcement of the dates and prices of the concerts of his second album has been most commented has been X: “What are these prices? “Is Quevedo going to come and say good night to me personally?” another of his followers published, showing a screenshot showing different amounts.

He Good Night Tour will have tickets from General Track for 99 eurossomething that has angered the users of this social network, such as a young fan who remembers the prices of the singer’s first tour: “Do you remember when Quevedo did concerts in Madrid for €30? (Last year).” The lowest priced tickets on your tour will be the grandstand tickets and will cost 49.50 euros.

Other users have joked on their X profile: “Let Toñi Moreno come out and tell me that Quevedo’s tickets for 100 bucks are a hidden camera Please.” And others have been firm with their opinion: “I hope it doesn’t fill up. Let’s see if the artists of this country stop hesitating.”

Concerts and prices

The first concert of his new tour It will be held in Madrid, at the Movistar Arena (former Wizink Center) on February 17. After the Gran Canaria show, on May 24, those from Bilbao will arrive, at the Bizkaia Arena BEC! on September 4 at the Palau Sant Jordi, in Barcelona, ​​on September 8, Málaga, at the Martín Carpena Sports Palace on September 13 and A Coruña, at the Coliseum on September 26. Finally, the Canarian artist will close his tour on October 2 at the Roig Arena in Valencia.

Prices published for tickets to the Madrid concert in the future Movistar Arena They start at 49.50 euroson Floor 6 Goya up to 99 euros, on the General Court.