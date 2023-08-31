Quevedo (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, 21 years old) seems to have found Georgie Dann’s formula for success: people have still not stopped chanting the Session 52 with Bizarrap, the famous staysince it came out a year ago, and its latest release, Columbia, already holds the title of song of the summer 2023 in Spain. The canary manages to be for the second time in a row the one that sets the rhythm of the summer festivities, according to data from Spotify, which monopolizes 32% of the users of applications to listen to music (MIDIA Research). The platform has published this Thursday the list of the most listened to songs from May 29 to August 21, although it has not given specific reproduction figures.

Columbia, which came out in the middle of summer, on July 7, has managed to remain number one in listeners for seven weeks and prevail over songs like Lala, by Myke Towers, published in May of this year and which ranks second in listeners, or Polaris—where it participates Quevedo along with Saiko, Feid and Mora—in third place and released in June. But her success these hot months does not disappear with Columbiathe singer is also the artist with the most songs among the 20 most listened to by Spanish users thanks to three collaborations: the aforementioned with Saiko, Feid and Mora; The fool, with Lola Indigo; and The English beachwith Myke Towers.

The canary is not the only one with more than one song. The biggest surprise in the data comes with Saiko, an emerging artist many first heard of back in April. The 21-year-old from Granada has managed to sneak up to three times into the ranking, including the song that launched him to stardom, Supernova, in which he winks at Melendi. Quevedo already predicted it in an interview on Twitch: “What I have assumed in Spain in 2022, Saiko will be in 2023.”

A recurring trend is the underrepresentation of women. A month after the platform celebrates the Equal concert, focused on the promotion of female artists, a strong imbalance is observed on this list. Among the most listened to in Spain, only two artists are present at the top 10: Emilia and Maria Becerra. You have to go down to position 11 to find Chanel together with Abraham Mateo and his Clavaíto. Vicco, Lola Indigo, Rosalía and Luzmilla close within the top 20. In it ranking worldwide, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Sza, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez manage to gain a foothold.

Among the most listened to songs, urban music covers almost all the hits. But there is an interesting detail: bachata has set the pace this summer. Four times in a row Romeo Santos played at the WiZink Center in Madrid with all the seats sold out and this summer there has been a proliferation of songs with this Latin rhythm. Two bachatas have triumphed these months, according to Spotify: Clavaítofrom Chanel and Abraham Mateo, and The bachataby Manuel Turizo, who repeats in the ranking one year after its release.

That in terms of the most listened to in Spain. Internationally there are also surprises: Featherweight takes Mexican music to the top. Together with Eslabón Armado, the singer has managed to get everyone to dance corridos lying down, a regional Mexican style, with She dances Alone —including former US President Barak Obama— who has more than 390 million streams on Spotify this summer. Plus, place up to three songs on the ranking. From the platform they explain that this genre has experienced a growth of 430% in the last 5 years.

This dynamic of the world list reinforces the trend towards the international rise of music in Spanish, especially from the urban genre. Bad Bunny has the second most listened to theme worldwide, Where she goes—with lyrics in Spanish, despite its title—, and in total there are four songs in Spanish in the top 10. An increase that Spotify’s 2022 annual report already pointed to, with Bad Bunny as the most listened to artist in the world for the third consecutive year. Melanie Parejo, Spotify’s music director in southern and eastern Europe, pointed out last year in this newspaper that the cultural trend was for music in Spanish to permeate the Anglo-Saxon world even more. “It’s what I hope to see next year,” she explained. And next year has arrived.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe