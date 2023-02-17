ANDVerardo Quevedo Castro, director of the Culiacán Civil Hospitalmust have fold hands, so to speak, and accept the recommendation made by the State Human Rights Commission for a confirmed case of human rights violation. At first, the hospital did not admit the instruction made in relation to the alleged violation of the rights to health protection, access to health information and legality and legal certainty to the detriment of Simón Efraín López Niebla. The case had to reach Congress, where the rejection of the hospital management was reported. After several days of management by the Health Commission in Congress, the instruction was processed to seek compensate and compensate the damage caused to López Nieblas.

Problems are not lacking for the director of the General Hospital of Los Mochis, Luisa Reyna Armenta. Now for the death of the baby in the womb of a young pregnant woman, which caused the start of an investigation by the Ministry of Health. The Secretary of Health in Sinaloa, Cuitláhuac González, revealed that the investigation is to get to the truth of the case, regardless of the actions carried out by the young woman and her family. They say that one thing and another pay to determine the causes of this misfortune. And if there was negligence, that is sanctioned.

Even though they have been told that everything will continue the same, the state workers of the General Hospital, Martiniano Carvajal, in Mazatlán, are waiting to find out what will happen to them when the change from the general hospital to IMSS Bienestar is formalized. The facade of the hospital is already painted with the institutional colors of the IMSS (beige and green) as well as an IMSS sign, but the other operational schemes continue to be carried out as the state health sector has indicated. Let us hope that these modifications are made clear to the workers so that the beneficiaries do not suffer bad treatment for not knowing the new procedures in which all Mexicans will be able to access the health sector without distinction.

In the area of ​​the Ministry of Health, it has been carrying out different programs and actions that seek to generate a forecast of health care for the population. Julio César López Ramos, head of the Sanitary Jurisdiction number II based in the city of Guamúchil, has been working hard on this preventive practice. Like the one carried out within the framework of the fight for the International Childhood Cancer Day. The idea is that parents know how to detect and act in this type of case and not let the condition progress without a review in time.