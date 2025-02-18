The Canarian artist Pedro Luis Domínguez Quevedo, known as Quevedo, has set fire to the Movistar Arena from Madrid, former Wizink Center, this Monday, February 17 at the beginning of his tour ‘Good Night’, with which he presents his “reggaetonized” new album . He has been accompanied by artists such as Aitana or Lola Indigo Granada.

This has been the first of three concerts that will offer in the capital. For two of them – this Monday and Tuesday 18 – has hung the ‘Everything Sold’ poster – more than 17,000 people – shortly after the start of tickets.

Punctual, at 9:00 p.m. on Monday, the author of ‘Playa del Inglés’ has come up in a black suit, aviator glasses and its characteristic diamond chain that simulates the ‘star night’ of Vincent Van Gogh, On stage, before a crowded enclosure that has chanted his name while ‘Kassandra’ sounded.

Since collaborating with the Argentine Bizarrap in the summer of 2022, Quevedo has been accumulating successes and followers, many of whom have gathered in Madrid on this first date with the desire to listen to the second album of the artist live, which has 18 songs among which are collaborations with Aitana, the Granada Trapero Yung Beef or Pitbull.









Although they have not been present Pitbull or Yung Beef, they have been Aitana -to sing received by an audience that has wrapped the artist throughout the concert.

«Good night Madrid. I hope they are fine, thank you very much for coming, I really wanted to return after 2 years, are we prepared to enjoy? I want everyone singing with me, ”the artist thanked after the first songs before a mostly young audience, some showing his support with T -shirts of the Las Palmas Sports Club.

After the initials ‘Hard’, ‘Chapiadora.com’, or ‘La 125’, it has been the turn of songs that are already a sign of the identity of the artist -as a ‘lamb skin’, with the panther, or ‘Now what’ – And they have ended up turning on an audience that had already been supporting these first issues.

The work he has presented -without forgetting some songs from his previous album, ‘where I want to be -is based on several pillars and what happens at night -the party, the recordings in the study, the conversations or the silence On the street- it is what makes him the most happy and also when he is most productive, how Quevedo already explained to Europa Press.

The Madrid enclosure has adapted to the artist, who has acted for almost 2 hours on a sober scenario located in the center of the Movistar Arena, allowing the attendees who were in the stands to see the ‘show’ from all angles. This type of stage was already used by American rapper Travis Scott last summer.

His first album, ‘Where I want to be’, has also had a lot chanted one by one the letters.

After a tribute to the syrup group of Palo with ‘La Flaca’ – and accompanied by the band’s guitarist – the Canarian has closed the concert when the energy was at the top with a mixture of the songs’ MR. MOONDIAL ‘-Collaboration with Pitbull- and the theme that signs with Bizarrap,’ Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52 ‘.