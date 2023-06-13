Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 10:16



Numerous artists and ‘celebrities’ have already succumbed to Warburton garments, the Spanish-British firm created by Daniel and David Megias Warburton in 2019 that has revolutionized ‘streetwear’. The brand, founded and based in Murcia, has been moving at the pace of its expansion to cities such as Madrid and Barcelona. The mixture of Spanish and British cultures, represented through colours, shapes and fabrics, has given rise to informal and alternative clothing and has conquered many celebrities, who have worn it in their performances.

The latest case has been Quevedo, who has opted for a Warburton brand jacket for his concert at the Primavera Sound festival, as the firm itself showed on its social networks. This milestone is just one of the “things that have happened lately”, as the company’s brothers do not stop growing and seeing their project in more quantity and variety of public spaces.

The Canarian artist Quevedo seems to be faithful to the brand, as he has also opted for it for the recording of his latest video clip with De La Ghetto in his song ‘My Love, published just over a week ago. They’re not the only artists with whom Warburton’s clothing has taken center stage: a signature sweatshirt has also recently appeared in Easy Quartier’s ‘Fugitive 21’ video, worn by the artist himself, and producer Linton has also worn a of their black t-shirts from the ‘Southside’ collection on stage.

In addition, from the land of Murcia itself, another star on the national scene has fallen before the charms of Warburton and his modern clothes. Jaime Lorente wore one of the brand’s outfits in one of his recordings on set, with a ‘streetwear made in Murcia’ style. In the Community, they highlight his career as one of the successful firms, so his career is interesting for future emerging projects. That is why they were invited to the University of Murcia to talk about their professional path in a talk given at the Faculty of Economics.

In addition, in the same ‘post’ about their latest milestones, the Warburton brothers did not want to miss the opportunity to show a couple of the brand’s launches and products to make them known to their customers: it is a cap worn by Murcia per flag and two black and white caps that they describe as “the bucket hat you need for this summer.”