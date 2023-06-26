The Las Noches del Malecón concert cycle announced this Monday that Quevedo will perform at La Fica in Murcia on September 29. The Canarian artist, a viral phenomenon among young people, will offer one of the performances as part of his ‘DQE Tour’ at the fairgrounds.

Tickets for the concert, organized in collaboration with Sunsetland Festival, will go on sale this Tuesday at 12 noon. There will be two prices: a general ticket, which will cost 35 euros plus distribution costs, and an early access ticket for 44 euros plus costs.

The public with early access will be able to access the venue from 7:00 p.m., so that they can ensure the first rows, while the entrance for the rest of the public will open at 8:00 p.m. Quevedo’s concert will begin at 9:00 p.m., without the presence of any invited artist having been confirmed.

The young artist from the Canary Islands, has positioned himself in just two years as one of the most listened to Spaniards worldwide. He is known for his numerous collaborations with established artists, such as the well-known ‘Music_Sessions # 52’ by Bizarrap. After editing numerous singles that have managed to amass millions of views, Quevedo hits the road to present his first full-length album, ‘Donde quiero estar’, where he shows his style, which combines Latin rhythms with the musical legacy of the Canary Islands and hiphop brushstrokes.