Two neighbors proceeded yesterday to clean the tomb of their relatives, to prepare it for the All Saints’ Day. / NACHO GARCIA / AGM

Everyone who came yesterday to the cemetery of Nuestro Padre Jesús de Espinardo did not escape the little traffic jam. The fact that the festival of All Saints has fallen this year on Tuesday has generated a long bridge that has been used, not by a few citizens, to approach the municipal cemetery a few days before the date that marks both tradition and the calendar . This is not a novelty in the customs of Murcia, but it seems to have been accentuated after a few years of pandemic restrictions in which visits were sought to be spaced out to avoid crowds.

«It is common for people to come in the previous days to clean pantheons, tombs and niches and leave flowers, to return on the same day 1, accompanied by more relatives, as a traditional act; in fact, many neighbors have come over the weekend, ”explained one of the cemetery workers. However, many of those who walked the streets of this necropolis yesterday, loaded with buckets, rags and mops, recognized that they may not return today, as they did in the recent past.

“I have asked for a few hours off and my sister Inma works this afternoon, so we have taken the opportunity to visit our parents,” explained Teresa. “On the 1st everything gets fatal and there is no one to park, so we have been ahead of the curve for a few years now, taking advantage of the fact that we are retired,” Encarna confessed. In fact, the profile of the visitor to the cemetery during the day yesterday did not differ much from that of the elderly person without work obligations. The visit of young families with children or adolescents is rather for today’s festive day. “This Tuesday I will go to see my parents walking to the parish cemetery, but it was better to leave the visit to my in-laws for Monday, who needs a car,” Pepi stressed.

More than 200 police



Given the forecast of high influx handled by the Consistory, the Department of Economic Management and Citizen Security has arranged a special plan by which a total of 106 local police officers will serve during today’s day in the Espinardo cemetery. The interior parking lot of the cemetery will be accessible through the west and north gates, while the gates located on the south side will remain closed to vehicles. Likewise, 104 agents will carry out their work in 35 cemeteries of districts.

On the other hand, the Department of Sustainable Mobility and Street Cleaning, through Transportes de Murcia and Pedanías, will offer today a special service between Glorieta de España and the municipal cemetery (making the usual stops on line 44), which will start at 9 am and will have its last expedition to the capital at 5:25 pm.