Wednesday 15 December 2021, 02:50



The parking lot of the Santa María del Rosell Hospital in Cartagena was the scene yesterday of long queues of cars of people who came to undergo PCR tests, due to suspicions of coronavirus cases. This hospital center will also enable eight beds in the Intensive Care Unit. Meanwhile, the City Council will increase internal controls on the continuous use of masks by its 1,300 workers. It will sanction those who fail to comply with this obligation.