with videoTravelers at Schiphol today have to deal with long lines for passport controls. These are caused by understaffing at the Marechaussee, including sick reports as a result of corona. According to a spokesman for the Marechaussee, the problem was greatest in the early shift at the airport and the shortages become smaller during the day.



Oct 15 2022

On Twitter, several travelers complain that they have to wait a long time before they can go through passport control and collect their luggage. Several photos show long lines meandering through the duty-free shopping area.

The spokesman for the Marechaussee cannot say how long the waiting time is. “It is a very busy day and we are doing our best to process the flow of travelers with fewer people,” said the spokesman. “But we make no concessions to safety.”

Busy for months

Due to the problems at passport control, the baggage halls at the airport are also busy, a Schiphol spokesperson said. For departing travelers, the crowds are less on Saturday. The airport states that the waiting time for security is approximately one hour.

In recent months, a shortage of security personnel regularly caused a lot of crowds at Schiphol. The airport decided to set maximum passenger numbers since July and recently extended those limits through March. The chaos at the airport also led to the departure of CEO Dick Benschop.

In recent months, a shortage of security personnel regularly caused a lot of crowds at Schiphol. The airport decided to set maximum passenger numbers since July and recently extended those limits through March. The chaos at the airport also led to the departure of CEO Dick Benschop.

