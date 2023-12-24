It will be today, starting at noon, when Santa Claus will travel, aboard his sleigh, through the streets of the city center in a great parade that will start in Carmen and will culminate behind the Romea Theater. This year the parade will be made up of more than thirty elements, including a tribute to Disney, on his centenary, children's ballets, doll and reindeer troupes, and children's-themed floats. However, many little ones did not want to wait any longer yesterday to meet the endearing character – played that year by actor Julio Navarro – and religiously stood in line, along with his parents, to visit him at his house on Basabé Street. There, they were able to sit on his knees and make their requests for gifts with an eye toward today's magical night.

Good afternoon The city squares await the aperitif

Although today will be the night of Santa Claus and the family dinner, on 'Christmas Afternoon' the traditional aperitif will reign supreme, which is expected to fill the main squares of the city from noon onwards. The Murcia City Council contributes to this event by preparing its particular 'appetizer' at the Glorieta de España Christmas Market with the concert by Adrián Ruiz. The live show will start at 1:30 p.m., although the activities will continue in this same location until 4:00 p.m.

Concerts Musical Saturday to warm up Christmas Eve

Although warming up for Christmas Eve, Saturday arrived yesterday loaded with proposals and activities to put the Christmas spirit into full swing. The large tree in Plaza Circular, in addition to various workshops, featured a concert yesterday at noon by the children's section of the Orfeón Fernández Caballero. «They brim with talent; “This is a splendid musical quarry for Murcia,” commented the mayor of the capital, José Ballesta, after the performance.

After this initiative, other musical proposals were also developed, such as the electronic music Christmas festival Jardín Secreto Xmas Party, which combined these modern sounds with digital visual arts next to the water tank of the Artillery Barracks. Likewise, in Plaza Belluga you could enjoy a lyrical music concert, directed by Félix San Mateo, as part of the Sones Navideños Christmas Toast program.

Projection Visual spectacle from the hand of a viral artist

Also yesterday afternoon, the Murcian artist Alicia Catalán, known on social networks as Kalon Bay, made a live 'mapping', with children's illustrations, which was projected on the main façade of the Murcia City Hall, as has been done. made with the 'Christmas Story' starring the municipal 'watchmaker'. In the show, which lasted about 40 minutes, various Christmas scenes took place, synchronized with music to create an atmosphere of magic and illusion. Kalon Bay has more than half a million followers on the social network TikTok, where she is well known thanks to making videos where she shows an artistic work captured on her own body. Particularly successful was the one in which she represented the 17 autonomous communities of Spain, on the occasion of the October 12 holiday, which achieved up to three million views.