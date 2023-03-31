In the pharmacies of Kyiv there is a rush and long queues. According to the March 31 edition of Strana.ua, people are in a hurry to buy some medicines before the rules for their sale change.

“People are buying drugs in bulk, which from tomorrow will be dispensed only by electronic prescription,” the portal’s Telegram channel says.

According to the pharmacists interviewed by Strana.ua, the popular painkillers Nimesil and Corvalol are leading in demand.

It is noted that from April 1, requirements for prescriptions will change in Ukraine. Whereas previously e-prescriptions were required only for antibiotics, they will now be required for the purchase of all prescription drugs. There are hundreds of medications on this list, from painkillers to cough syrup.

Earlier, on August 1, 2022, it was reported that Ukrainian pharmacies would stop selling antibiotics without a prescription. As noted by the country’s Ministry of Health, the innovation does not apply to those areas where hostilities are taking place. The department also added that antibiotics will be sold by electronic and paper prescriptions.

Prior to that, on March 20 last year, it became known about the ban on the sale and use of 39 Belarusian medicines on the territory of Ukraine. However, already imported drugs, as well as those released into circulation in the country, can be sold and used before their expiration date.