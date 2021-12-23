Two-hour queues, complaints about “disorganization” and, worst of all, at times crowds that made many citizens nervous. The mobile units installed this Thursday in Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca so that neighbors could perform an antigen test and get the first vaccine ended up exhausting the patience of dozens of neighbors, who had to endure kilometer queues of more than two hours.

The point set up in the Plaza Romea de Murcia registered long waits from three thirty in the afternoon, according to some users, due to the “chaotic organization. There were no signs, no fences or signs. Two queues were formed, one for the tests and the other for the vaccines, but later an agent arrived and said that only one would be formed, and people began to argue, “Pedro Parra complained, annoyed because” you come to promote health security and you end up seeing yourself in the middle of an agglomeration of people ».

Gallery.



Long queues in Cartagena to get an antigen test, this Thursday. /



Pablo Sánchez / AGM



The queues, which circled the Romea Theater three times, did not stop throughout the afternoon, while the teams of nurses and technicians were giving out requests for antigen tests and vaccination. Late in the afternoon, Police and Civil Protection agents traveled to the area to maintain order. “It has been an absolute chaos, thank goodness that citizens are responsible, because there was not a single indication,” complained Enrique Ferrer, who came to perform an antigen test to go “more relaxed to dinner on Christmas Eve. I am a teacher and until the last day I have been in contact with the children ».

In Cartagena, the device for first-dose vaccination without an appointment and antigen testing also fell short. People formed large queues around the Town Hall, where the health authorities have moved the vaccination point from Castellini Square.

The SMS and the City Council had to reinforce the device on the fly with more health personnel and add some 2,000 antigen tests to the 1,500 initially prepared, according to municipal sources. They pointed out that, as expected, there were “numerous” positive cases that will now have to be confirmed by PCR analysis. The 26 mobile units of 061 installed in various municipalities offered yesterday (and will do so again on the 30th) the first dose vaccination against Covid, as well as the possibility of performing antigen tests.