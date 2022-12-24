THE Federal police reported on Thursday (22.Dec.2022) that 108,701 people are waiting to receive their passport. The production of new booklets has been suspended since December 1st due to lack of funds. There is no forecast for resumption. Even without resources to issue the document, the online booking of the service and the service at the PF stations continue to function normally.

In November 19th, the PF suspended production due to lack of resources. The following week, the federal government allocated BRL 37.36 million to reactivate the service.

The funds came from the National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development and were sufficient to produce the passports requested for 19 and 30th of November🇧🇷 The service, however, was suspended again on December 1.

The PF awaits presidential approval of a bill approved by Congress in December 15thwhich releases additional credit of R$ 596.2 million for various Executive bodies, including for the preparation of passports.

The passport is a document that identifies the traveler in other countries. It registers entries and exits, visas and authorizations.

To issue a passport, you must pay a fee of BRL 257.25. In the case of the emergency document, the value rises to R$ 334.42.

