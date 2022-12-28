Yucatan.- The Chichen Itza pyramid In Mexico it is known for its amazing sound artifact, which allows you to hear the sound of the quetzal bird clapping in front of it. This has been possible thanks to the engineering and planning necessary to achieve this effect.

Some even believe that the pyramid uses energy from the Earth to create a vortex, and that it is possible to see a tornado being contained in the vortex of the pyramid.

Recently, an unusual whirlpool surprised visitors to Chichén Itzá appearing in front of the pyramid known as El Castillo, Temple of Kukulcan (Quetzalcoatl)days after the winter solstice.

The tourists shared the video on social networks with comments like “Kukulcán is angry”. Although no clear explanation of the phenomenon has been given, some users of social networks have indicated that it was a small whirlpool, although it is not common in the area.

Every year, thousands of people of different nationalities gather in the archaeological zone of Chichén Itzá to witness the archaeoastronomical phenomenon of the winter solstice, known as the Plumed Serpent. This year, some 14,000 people attended the event, which takes place in the municipality of Tinum, in the state of Yucatán.

The phenomenon of the Plumed Serpent has its roots in the 70swhen the French researcher Jacques Rivard published an article entitled “A hierophany in Chichén Itzá”.

We recommend you read:

Since then, hundreds of people have gathered in the archaeological zone every year to witness the phenomenon of light and shadow that symbolizes the descent of a feathered serpent -Kukulcán-, the Mayan God who fertilizes the earth. Although this year was especially surprising due to the unusual whirlpool that formed in front of the pyramid.