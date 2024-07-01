Over the last few days we have had the opportunity to attend a detailed press conference presentation of Quests from the Infinite Staircasean anthology of adventures that will take players to Dungeons & Dragons in very particular planar journeys, which are different from those seen for example with the city of Sigil or with the Plane Shift spell. In fact, players will be able to find, literally, the right door inside the Staircase: this is a practically infinite staircasemade up of platforms and steps, where adventurers can open different doors to access alternate dimensions and any imaginable plane. This, weaving a cosmic narrative thread through 6 classic D&D adventures.

It is also a quick and ingenious method to introduce planar travel into your adventureswithout the need for too many convoluted words, but also with the addition of pathos and mystery thanks to the various elements that characterise the Staircase, such as the presence of the Sphinxes (who will guard some of the entrances) and other very powerful creatures.

This manual will be available from July 16thand in early access on Beyond dal July 9th.

The Adventures of the Endless Staircase

As anticipated, these are 6 classic D&D adventures, which are making their return for put today’s players to the test. We are therefore talking about a readjustment of them to today’s rules (2024), which required a painstaking readjustment on the part of the development team, to ensure that they enjoy their fluidity of game and the narrative cues. Each of them is characterized by a particular style, and they have behind them the most illustrious pens of the most famous role-playing game in the world. Each of these “journeys” will keep players busy for a total of three to four sessions, with the possibility of undertaking them consecutively. With this mode, you can have your players’ characters grow in a way that goes from level 1 to 13.

To help the Dungeon Masters there will also be maps, diagrams, and above all more targeted guidelines, with the removal of all those sections that, nowadays, would have been pompous and not very useful. These have been replaced by elements that are inclusive and sensitive to the cultures represented.

Let’s not forget that Quests from the Infinite Staircase will also redistribute the rewards in gold, materials and treasures, in addition to adding new personages, monstersand updating those already present.

But what are these 6 adventures? Let’s discover them briefly together, without getting lost in too many spoilers.

The Lost City of Cynidicea

This adventure will put players… trapped. In fact they will find themselves inside a buried ziggurat, inside which is the lost and mysterious city of Cynidicea. Inside, the characters will have to interface with the ancient cultures and factions that want to bring the city back to its glorious splendor. The choice of alliances, and how to face the main mission, will be entirely up to you. There will also be tasty rewards, such as tattoos, masks and magical objects.

Pharaoh

As the name suggests, in this adventure players will have to deal with a Pharaoh… or rather, with the soul of a deceased Pharaoh. The task will be to free this soul by entering its tomb to recover relics. Failure could be very dangerous, due to a terrible curse. As you can imagine, the path and the search will be full of pitfalls, between traps and deadly dangers.

Expedition to the Barrier Peaks

Changing the setting completely, this time we will find ourselves inside acrashed spaceshipwhich hides mysterious, highly advanced technologies and very strange creatures. But not only that, because inside there will also be androids, robots, and much more that recalls the future and science fiction. Certainly a very different flavor from the “classic” fantasy, which we can’t wait to try.

When a Star Falls

This time the players’ task will be to recover a fallen star. But it is not just a simple star, but something so important that it could allow the evil ones to carry out terrible purposes. Protecting the power of the prophecy, also thanks to a memorable clash with a Memory Network, will be essential.

Beyond the Crystal Cave

This time the players will face an adventure inspired by none other than Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, a mission that will put them in search of two lovers who have run away from their parents because of their love, which they are against. In the fascinating setting of Feywildin a magical garden, adventurers will have to deal with fairy creatures, from leprechauns to philosopher unicorns, and it can also be completed without engaging in combat.

The Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth

This time it’s the caves reigning supreme are tunnels in which players will have to deal with traps, monsters and much more, in an adventure that offers a complete exploration experience between minor caves and major caves. Danger is always around the corner, and the encounters that adventurers will have inside these narrow places could truly leave them speechless.

We can’t wait to get our hands on it productto play it, and to be able to talk about it in the review. In the meantime, we remind you again that Quests from the Infinite Staircase will be available from July 16thand in early access on Beyond from July 9th.