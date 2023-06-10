HDo you remember how many people you’ve slept with in total?” This is one of the first questions reporter Oleg asks his interviewee Lara at the start of a 17-minute video titled “Daddy Issues: My Body Count is over 100! “ directs. Published in mid-April on the YouTube channel of the reporter format “Diefrage”, produced by “Funk”, the youth program of ARD and ZDF.

The interviewee’s face does not appear in the course of the video, it is pixelated for their own protection. According to the reporter, Lara’s parents separated in late childhood, and as a result she developed a father complex that is still reflected in her relationship behavior to this day. As the conversation progresses, the protagonist reports on self-harm, psychological suffering, and a relationship life that she experiences as painful and determined by others. A couple therapist should only be consulted in the next episode.



Documenting that, Oleg lets the viewers know, is not the only goal of the video: “The crass thing is, her dad doesn’t know anything about it yet and that will most likely change today. Because we don’t just make this video for you, Lara also makes it for her dad and tonight she sends it to him and thus confronts him for the very, very first time.”

Oleg Grygorov has been part of the reporter team of The Question since February this year. “The Question” falls within the information range of the digital youth channel. In this format, according to the self-description, one searches for answers to “these really big, tricky questions”. These include the broadcasters: “Why are we bullying?” “Do we drink too much?” Or: “What is porn doing to us?” The “question community is actually so blatantly inclusive”, that gives him a good feeling. Just two weeks ago, as a look away from YouTube at the second playout of the series on Instagram teaches, he traveled to the Czech capital Prague for the series of shows, where he, as the caption says, “tried out extreme but also embarrassing things ’, in which the viewers would soon be able to ‘see a bit of bare skin’.







Ambiguous conclusion

Such impressions of individual video episodes initially have little representative value for the content of the youth channel. “You can use it to generate anecdotal evidence,” says communication scientist Janis Brinkmann from the Mittweida University of Applied Sciences in Saxony. Brinkmann is the author of a recently published study commissioned by the Otto-Brenner-Foundation on the station’s reporting style.

He carried out a quantitative content analysis. From June 2016 to April 2022, he viewed more than a thousand videos and asked: What topics are there, how are they reported, where are the posts played, what sources of information are there? The research approach mentioned in the title of the study, “How the reporting formats of funk construct reality”, ends in a thoroughly ambivalent conclusion: The focus of the reports is often solely the interaction between the interviewee and the reporter, the topics are often health, crime and partnership. Politics and East Germany hardly played a role, the address was deliberately emotional and subjective. If you look again at the scenery described at the beginning, you will notice that it doesn’t seem to be quite so atypical for Funk’s reportage style.