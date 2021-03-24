I.In the sixteenth year of her term of office, the Chancellor says words that have never been heard from her in this way. “This mistake is solely my fault,” said Angela Merkel on Wednesday afternoon, first in the Chancellery and later in the Bundestag. What was meant was the idea of ​​an Easter break. The conference of prime ministers and the federal government had agreed to meet on Tuesday night. Merkel announced that she would stop the plans for the five-day tightened lockdown over Easter. “A mistake has to be named as a mistake, and above all it has to be corrected – and if possible, it has to be done in good time.” She knows that “this entire process causes additional uncertainty. I deeply regret that, and for that I ask all citizens’ forgiveness. “

A short break. Will she now announce the vote of confidence? This was later to be demanded by members of the Left and AfD in the Bundestag. No, Merkel just thanked everyone “who, with their behavior, are helping to slow down and stop the third wave with the more deadly and contagious mutation of the coronavirus”. Merkel did not mention that the Vice Chancellor, various members of the Federal Cabinet and sixteen Prime Ministers were also there in the night and supported the decision. “In the end, I have the final responsibility for everything – qua office, that’s how it is,” she said.

The Chancellor shows weaknesses

The idea was “designed with the best of intentions,” said the Chancellor, but admitted that the idea could not be implemented in the short time that was available. Far too many questions could not have been resolved. On Tuesday, millions of employers and employees puzzled as to how they would have to deal with the Easter rest: Are trucks allowed to drive, are there surcharges on Sunday, what about planned vaccination appointments? The Federal Ministry of the Interior was just in the process of working out a legal solution when the Chancellery withdrew. Merkel admitted that it was unclear whether this idea “can ever be implemented in such a way that the cost and benefit are in a reasonably reasonable ratio”.

Up until a few months ago, the Union had benefited greatly from the German government’s crisis management. Germany got through the crisis very well, that was the impression at home and abroad. The world looked almost envious of the leadership of this country. “I can happily hand over responsibility to other hands. Until then, I’ll be very happy to do my work every day, ”Merkel recently said in an interview with the FAZ. The Chancellor had her strengths especially in the crisis, everyone agreed on that. Now it shows weaknesses. And at the same time she turns it into a strength: there is something disarming about such a clear apology.

Tame attack on government survey

Correspondingly, the majority of the attacks during the government survey in the Bundestag were rather tame. Many MPs, including those from the opposition, showed Merkel respect for her handling of the mistake. Some did it rather dutifully, like left parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch, who got tangled up in his question and finally wanted to know whether Merkel still had the support of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group and the SPD parliamentarians. Bartsch only generated sustained applause for the Chancellor from among the ranks of the governing coalition.

Bartsch tried to counter the unwanted reaction with an allusion to the Union mask scandal. “Are you clapping nuts? And the others who have had behavioral problems? ”He asked. The Greens wanted their appreciation for Merkel’s behavior to be understood rather than seriously. Katrin Göring-Eckardt, the parliamentary group leader, paid the Chancellor “a lot of respect”, “and I say that without any buts and without any fuss,” she continued, turning to Bartsch. Britta Haßelmann, Green Parliamentary Managing Director, even added the sentence “Not everyone can do that” to her expression of respect.