The people living around Sushant are the first on the CBI radar investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. In this connection, the CBI first questioned people living near Sushant such as flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Cook Neeraj and staff Deepesh Sawant. However, if sources are to be believed, the statements of these people are not matching among themselves. Now a WhatsApp chat of Sushant’s staff Dipesh Sawant has surfaced which is shocking.

Deepesh sent a message to Kushal Zaveri on 14 June

According to the report by our associate channel Times Now, Sushant’s staff Deepesh Sawant in his statement to the CBI has said that there was a lot of panic and panic when Sushant’s room was found closed on the afternoon of 14 June. However, now the message sent to his skilled Zaveri has come up, which is so common. Dipesh Sawant did this message at 10 51 am in the afternoon. This is the time when an attempt was being made to open the door of Sushant’s room and according to Deepesh, he was very nervous.

What’s in the message?

Deepesh wrote in a message to Sushant’s friend Kushal Zaveri, ‘Hi Sir, Sushant Singh Rajput asked me to contact you about an e-commerce company.’ After this, there are some messages from Kushal Zaveri. Kushal woke up that day and he got the news of Sushant’s death. He also sent a message to Deepesh and asked about Sushant’s condition. He asked in the message, ‘Bhai (Sushant) is safe, isn’t it. Please answer yes or no. We are outside, tell us if we need any help. Deepesh did not answer these questions. But the question is arising that if Deepesh and the people present in the flat were equally concerned for Sushant, then how did he send such a general message to the skilled Zaveri.