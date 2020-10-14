Highlights: Questions raised on Gehlot government’s cabinet again

Now MLA Babulal Bairwa, who was corona infected at Hotel Fairmount during Political Crises, expressed outrage

Bairava said that Minister Raghu Sharma does not listen to the public, change his department

Outrage over Dotasara, controversy arises over transfer process

Sachin Pilot camp has also said this

Jaipur

It may have been a long time even though the political crisis in the state was postponed. But the days of Gehlot government MLAs’ resentment start to appear against him and his ministers. The latest case is of Kathumar MLA Babulal Bairwa. Now Bairava has opened a front against the ministers of his own government. Bairwa alleges that the medical minister does not do his work. In such a situation, what answer should they give to the people of their area. Bairava said that even Dr. BD Kalla, the Minister of Energy, does not do his work. Bairwa has also met PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara in this regard.

Displeasure with Govind Singh Dotasara

Let us tell you that Bairwa has also met PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara in this regard. He has accused Sharma that Sharma only listens to Brahmins. They do not listen to the public. Their department should be changed. Let me tell you that earlier during the meeting held at Shanti Dhariwal’s house, Govind Singh Dotasara himself had recommended to his fellow ministers not to ignore this way.

What will the public answer in the body elections

Bairwa says that if this is not the case, the Dalit society will not be heard. The regional public will not be listened to. How will we respond to the public in the civic elections. Bairava says that Rahul Gandhi is talking about justice scheme. Here in Congress, we MLAs are not getting justice. Let us tell you that the Kathumar MLA is the one who got infected with the corona in the barricade that took place under the political crises in the state.