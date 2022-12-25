Dhe life constantly demands of us that we take a stand on both private and public issues: the refugee crisis, the corona crisis, the climate crisis, the war in Ukraine, the World Cup in Qatar. Most would probably claim to position themselves based on facts: You look at things and then decide how you feel about them. For example, in the case of citizens’ income: You read, maybe calculate and then judge. This is the inductive method. The at least as widespread deduction goes the other way around: you are a leftist, so you also find what the left thinks good, for example the citizens’ income.

A mixed form is common: you bend over the war in Ukraine or the blockades of climate activists, come to the conclusion that arms deliveries are essential and that the activists should be in custody – and then explain why exactly that is a liberal democrat, as the sees himself, looks good.