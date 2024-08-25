At more than 180 feet long, with a 240-foot mast and an adjustable keel for stability, the Bayesian yacht should have had no vulnerabilities that would allow it to sink easily, according to its creator.

“It drives me crazy,” said Giovanni Costantino, chief executive of Italian Sea Group, which acquired the yacht’s builder in 2022. “Following all the proper procedures, that boat is unsinkable.”

However, the $40 million yacht sank within minutes, resulting in the deaths of seven people, including British billionaire Michael Lynch, his teenage daughter, four friends and a crew member. Fifteen people, including the captain, managed to escape in a lifeboat.

Lynch had organized a Mediterranean cruise to celebrate his acquittal in June of fraud charges related to the sale of his company to Hewlett-Packard.

Italian authorities have launched a homicide investigation and are seeking answers from survivors, the shipwreck maker and the shipwreck itself. Investigators are faced with several questions and possible factors.

An ‘earthquake’ in the sky?

When the Bayesiano sank around 4 a.m. on Aug. 19, the area about a half-mile off the Sicilian port of Porticello was hit by an extremely sudden and violent storm, according to fishermen, a local captain and meteorologists.

The exact type of storm remains a mystery, especially given that a nearby sailboat was not damaged. It is also unclear whether the crew was aware of severe weather warnings issued the night before.

Karsten Börner, captain of a nearby passenger ship, reported having stabilized his vessel during “really violent” winds. During the storm, he observed that the Bayesian seemed to disappear behind his own ship.

Attilio Di Diodato, director of the Italian Air Force’s Aerospace Meteorology and Climatology Centre, said intense lightning and short-duration wind gusts were recorded. The storm probably hit the yacht with a strong gust of wind.

Open hatches or doors?

Costantino said the Bayesian was extremely safe and could tilt up to 75 degrees without capsizing. Italian Sea Group acquired Perini Navi, the yacht’s manufacturer, in 2022.

Costantino suggested that if hatches or doors were open, the ship could have taken on water. In such storms, standard procedure would be to start the engine, raise the anchor, turn the ship into the wind, lower the keel, close the doors and gather the guests in the main salon.

At a press conference, investigators said the yacht sank at an angle, with the stern, where the heavy engine was, sinking first. The wreck was found at the bottom of a bay at a depth of about 50 metres.

Experts say water entering through open hatches or doors could have contributed to the sinking, but that alone may not explain the speed at which such a large ship disappeared underwater.

Asked about the hatches at the news conference, officials declined to comment on whether they had been found open on the wreck.

The authorities have not specified whether the ship was anchored, under motor power or had its sails deployed.

A retracted keel?

The Bayesian had an adjustable keel that could be retracted or extended. However, the state of the keel alone does not explain the rapid sinking of a large ship. Divers have found obstacles such as furniture and wiring in tight spaces. Authorities plan to raise the wreck for further inspection, a process that could take weeks.

Human error?

Ambrogio Cartosio, the prosecutor in charge of the case, said it was “plausible” that there were errors, but no specific suspects had been identified. “There could be responsibilities of the captain, of the entire crew, of the ship’s builders or of those who supervised the ship,” Cartosio said.

It has not been made clear what kind of training or emergency preparation was undertaken before the disaster. So far, none of the survivors have made a public statement. Prosecutors plan to question the captain and crew again, who are staying at a hotel in Sicily. They are also investigating why the captain, an experienced sailor, abandoned the ship while some passengers were still on board.

In addition to possible homicide charges, authorities are looking into the possibility of negligence. The bodies of five passengers were found in a cabin, who likely tried to flee to the upper side of the ship and may have been sleeping when the sinking began.