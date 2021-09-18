In recent years, the AFC had approved several decisions that were activated on the current version of the AFC Champions League, but it sparked widespread controversy among the national clubs, especially the Arab teams that are looking for more progress in the continental competition.

Controversial AFC decisions were represented in separating East and West Asian clubs until the final match of the continental championship, allowing local clubs to register only 4 foreign players, including one Asian, in addition to not using video technology in the group stage, as well as the absence of public attendance for the final price matches.

Sky News Arabia sheds light on the controversial AFC decisions regarding the AFC Champions League, in an exclusive interview with Saudi journalist Atef Al-Ahmadi.

Absence of the crowd

Al-Ahmadi says: “The AFC’s decision about the absence of the masses, in my opinion, is working in isolation from West Asia, always looking at South and East Asia. Asia has started the process of mass attendance, like Saudi Arabia. We are talking about attendance that reached 60% of the capacity of the stands, with several requirements, including obtaining two doses of the vaccine.”

And the Saudi journalist continues: “I think that the Saudi Federation implemented this decision from the perspective of achieving equal opportunities for the countries of the continent, but the absence of mass attendance affects the aesthetics of football, an example of this is the Saudi League matches, which increased the fun and fascination with the presence of the fans in the past rounds.”

Separation between East and West

Al-Ahmadi comments on the decision to separate the East and West clubs by saying: “It is a decision that has been in place for years. I prefer merging to increase competitiveness between the continent’s teams, but there are other factors that govern this matter, such as the long distances between countries in Asia, unlike the continents of Africa and Europe, so I see this To some extent, the decision was right to avoid overburdening players with traveling between countries for long distances and many hours.”

Video technology

Regarding the decision not to use video technology in the group stage, he comments: “I think that this decision was very negative for the AFC, even the justifications that union officials say about the lack of specialists to manage matches as video referees are not convincing, as there are many countries that use video technology in league matches. And it has a lot of elite rulers who are good at this.”

And he continues: “The AFC must seek to change this decision during the coming period. It is unacceptable that there is a tournament worth the AFC Champions League and does not use video technology in the group stage, even though the whole world uses this technology.”

Foreigner Registration Requirements

Al-Ahmadi goes on to talk about the decision to register only four foreign players, commenting: “I think it is a logical and acceptable standard to some extent. There are some countries in Asia that allow the registration of seven foreign players, so it was necessary to create a balance process in this matter, especially after obligating clubs to register an Asian player within The four aliens.

Keep pace with development

The Saudi media explains a negative view of the AFC by saying: “The AFC does not keep pace with the development processes in football around the world. We are talking about the development of video technology. Even the justifications given by AFC officials in this regard were illogical, they should review many Especially since the continental championship has become an important competition and a target for many participating teams from West and East Asia.”

Al-Ahmadi continues his statements: “I think that the AFC has a big role and great work in the coming periods to develop the competition, we see many countries spending millions of dollars to obtain the right to organize this competition of the AFC Champions League, as well as many Arab clubs are concluding strong and global deals to achieve that championship. So the development of this continental event is very important for the future.”

It is worth noting that the AFC Champions League is played in two different tracks, where East Asian teams play together until one team reaches the final, and the same applies to West Asian clubs, while the final confrontation between the two regions takes place at the end of the continental competition.