Shiv Sena’s stand has been looking very aggressive over the last few days regarding Congress and UPA. The Shiv Sena has once again questioned the leadership of the UPA through its mouthpiece Saamana, after the government’s failure in the farmers movement was blamed on the Congress. Shivesana wrote in her editorial that the strengthening of the United Progressive Alliance, the ‘UPA’, is the need of the hour. But how will this happen? At the moment, the national churning on the unity of the opponents begins. Who will lead the ‘UPA’ is not a matter of dispute. The point is that the UPA has to be strengthened and put up as a challenge before the BJP. If the Congress party is able to do all this, then it is welcome.

What size party is Congress?

Further in the encounter, it is written, ‘Congress leader Harish Rawat says that only the largest party in the coalition has the leadership of the coalition. He has rightly said, but this big party does not run on the ground. People expect him to take a big flight. Of course Congress is a big party till date, but what size does it mean? Along with Congress, parties like Trinamool and AIADMK are in Parliament and all these parties are anti-BJP. There has been a vacuum in the country’s opposition party and if the scattered opposition is expected to bring under one flag, why are the friends of Congress wondering about this?

People want change: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena said that the spark of anti-BJP discontent is on the rise in the country. People need change, so alternative leadership is required. The question is, who can give it? See straightforward and fresh examples. Assembly elections are going to be held in Karnataka in 2023. In the context of this election, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has made a big announcement. The election of 2023, Janata Dal-Secular means that the JDS is going to fight independently on its own strength. Deve Gowda was once a Congress partner. In Karnataka, his son Kumaraswamy formed a government with the Congress. But today there is a rift between the two parties. The Bharatiya Janata Party will benefit from Deve Gowda’s party contesting separately. Karnataka is a state where Congress extends from village to village like Maharashtra. Congress enjoys good leadership in Karnataka. It is a good future state of Congress. But BJP gets benefit in the game of division of votes, so who will work to convince Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy? Several parties like Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy are in other states.

BJP preparing to break JDU

Bihar’s Nitish Kumar government itself has been burning in a volcano of discontent. The BJP has got six JD (U) MLAs from Manipur. Also, the news is that by putting a tunnel in Bihar’s ‘JDU’, the BJP is preparing to seat the Chief Minister on its own. They are said to be breaking MLAs of parties like Congress and RJD in Bihar. Let it be, but the work that has been done to weaken Nitish Kumar’s party has been started by putting Nitish Kumar in his lap. Nitish Kumar is restless with this and has expressed his displeasure.

Congress should take seriously the ruckus in JDU

Nitish Kumar has left the post of national president of ‘JDU’. The opposition party of this country should be taken seriously. Congress is a big party. The Congress has played a major role in the freedom struggle and in building the country after independence. But then the Congress had no choice. The opposing party was nominal. The country was enriched by popular leadership like Pandit Nehru and Indira Gandhi. If the Congress had even erected the stone, people would have voted for it a lot. During that time, speaking against the Congress was considered a crime. The Congress was well supported by Dalits, Muslims and OBCs. Congress was an ideology and people were ready to eat sticks for Congress. Today, the ballot box supporting the Congress is not the same. The local parties of the states have carved a niche for themselves. The results of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election are eye-opening for BJP opponents.